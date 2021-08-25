Focusing on You: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 as Students Return to In-Person Learning

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician at the University of Miami Health System and the President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information about the pediatric services UHealth offers, click here or visit the UHealth blog.

KEEPING STUDENTS HEALTHY AS THEY RETURN TO IN-PERSON LEARNING:

With South Florida students back in the classroom and concerns about the rise in COVID-19 cases, UHealth pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn says following safety protocols is key to keeping kids healthy.

“Let’s all wear masks when we go into this, especially because community infection rates are rising and there’s not a lot of things that protect us except for masks and vaccinations,” says Lisa Gwynn, D.O., M.B.A.

Dr. Gwynn is also the President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, who recently put out a statement encouraging the use of masks for children while they’re at school.

“Doctor, talk to us about what the concerns might be for a child’s mental health now that they’re back in school?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“I think that’s probably one of the most important questions we can answer,” Dr. Gwynn says. “Not all kids are able to verbalize, ‘Hey mom, I’m depressed.’ Having those open lines of communication, asking your child when they come home from school, ‘Hey, how was your day today?’ And listening, really listening.”

She says it’s about empowering kids and our community, which is why UHealth Pediatrics rolled out its new Shotz-To-Go mobile unit.

“Our goal is to bring up immunization rates, not just for the COVID vaccine, but for all childhood vaccines throughout the district,” Dr. Gwynn said.

Dr. Gwynn says we can overcome these challenging times.

“We’ve got to work together to get through this and we have to do it for our children,” says Dr. Gwynn.

