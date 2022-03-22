Dipen Parekh, M.D., Founding Director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System, announces the dedication of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. The premier academic medical center will train the next generation of urologists while advancing breakthroughs in research that can be applied to clinical care.

DESAI SETHI UROLOGY INSTITUTE:

Excitement is building with the dedication of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System, led by founding director Dipen Parekh, M.D.

“Thanks to a generous commitment from the Desai Sethi Family Foundation the University of Miami is building a premier Urology Institute, one of a select few in the nation,” says Dr. Parekh.

Having a urology institute at an academic medical center means being able to train the next generation of urologists while advancing breakthroughs in research that can be applied to clinical care.

“Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy was the first to publish the data on safety of COVID-19 vaccines for male reproduction, as well as the impacts of the virus on male fertility and erectile dysfunction,” Dr. Parekh says.

“Doctor, tell us about the research presented at the 2021 Annual American Urological Association Conference,” says anchor Pam Giganti.

“Three new studies from UM researchers were highlighted showing that plant-based diets may reduce PSA levels, lower the risk of erectile dysfunction, and increase testosterone levels,” explains Dr. Parekh.

Improving lives and providing personalized patient care continue to be the goal.

“Mera will tell anyone and everyone who listens, that Dr. Parekh saved my life,” says Don Rubell, a patient of Dr. Parekh’s.

“He did, and I am so grateful to you doctor,” says Mera Rubell.

By advancing research and educating future generations of physicians - the Desai Sethi Urology Institute will give hope to millions worldwide.

