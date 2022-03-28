Shedding new light on that remodeling project: 3 questions to answer before putting in new windows

Stock image of new windows being installed.

Springtime means hurricane season is coming, which, in turn, also means it’s a prime time of year to replace windows that may not be up to par for protecting your family in the midst of threatening weather.

Deciding to replace windows can understandably lead to questions, and here are answers to three common ones, provided by FHIA Remodeling.

What type of windows are there?

Some of the types of windows include:

Casement windows. These have hinges at the side and open outwardly to the left or right.

Picture windows. Think of a large window that doesn’t feature bars, and brings a clear view of the surroundings.

Bow windows. This is a curved window that steeps away from a wall in an arch.

Bay windows. These windows project outward from the main wall.

Storm windows. These are windows that are mounted outside or inside existing main windows of a house.

Insulated glass and energy-efficient windows. These can help save on those energy bills, especially in the hot summer months.

What type of window is most commonly replaced?

The most commonly replaced windows are aluminum jalousie windows, which don’t seal well and aren’t the best for hurricane protection.

These windows can often provide a way for bugs to enter a house. Replacing with stronger, vinyl windows helps seal the space so bugs don’t get in, and offers maximum protection against hurricanes. It can also lessen the heat that comes in a house and helps you save on energy bills.

How are new windows fitted and better sealed?

When removing old windows from a home, something is then needed to fasten new windows into the space. That is done by installing new and strong wood buck frames to offer maximum support.

In extreme cases, the base of a window and surrounding insulation will have to be redone in order to prepare for the new window.

