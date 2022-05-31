Breakthrough Treatments for Melanoma Patients

Ignacio Escallon, an avid cyclist, knew something was wrong when he felt unusually tired.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. Jose Lutzky, M.D., is a medical oncologist specialized in advanced skin cancers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information about treatments and services for skin cancers, click here or visit the UHealth blog.

MEET IGNACIO ESCALLON:

Ignacio Escallon, an avid cyclist, knew something was wrong when he felt unusually tired.

“The first day, I was super weak. Second day, extremely weak. And third day, I was sweating,” says Ignacio.

Ignacio had advanced-stage melanoma – the most serious type of skin cancer.

He went to see Jose Lutzky, M.D., a medical oncologist specialized in advanced skin cancers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Ad

“Anyone can get skin cancer. Most skin cancers are related to sun exposure. And so decreasing sun exposure will decrease the rate of skin cancers,” Dr. Lutzky says.

“Why is Sylvester so unique when it comes to treating skin cancer?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“We have dermatologists, we have surgical oncologists that do the operations. We have medical oncologists like myself that give treatment if there’s more advanced disease,” says Dr. Lutzky.

Sylvester, an NCI-designated cancer center, has access to the latest clinical trials, offering cutting-edge treatments to prevent melanoma recurrence.

“What we’re trying to do here is to prevent the melanoma from coming back, and over the last several years, there have been a number of treatments that have shown to be effective,” Dr. Lutzky says.

After a combination of immunotherapy drugs, Ignacio’s tumors started to disappear. Now cancerfree and back to cycling, he says Sylvester and what he calls the “four pillars” saved his life.

Ad

“Community, medicine, faith, and yourself,” Ignacio says.

FOCUSING ON YOU

Focusing on You: Innovations in Modern Medicine is a series of healthcare-related stories airing regularly on WPLG Local 10. For more stories like this one, visit YouTube channels for UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Above content provided by UHealth, the University of Miami Health System

Follow UHealth here on Twitter or here on Facebook.