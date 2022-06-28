Speech pathologist helps patients communicate again

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

MEET RUBY VILLALONGA:

After suffering a massive stroke one year ago, Ruby Villalonga lost the ability to communicate.

“I wasn’t able to walk, talk or feel,” says Ruby.

Ruby went to see Jenna Best, SLP, a speech-language pathologist at UHealth, who works with patients with neurological disorders.

“Ruby, from the beginning, has had to learn to essentially walk and talk again. Specifically, in speech therapy, we are working on maximizing her communication effectiveness in a functional way,” Jenna says.

“Jenna, what do you do in your sessions with Ruby?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“We use an evidence-based technique called semantic feature analysis. This works on naming abilities. For example, we work on naming based off association, or maybe based off function of an object,” says Jenna.

UHealth’s team approach offers personalized patient care.

“You get a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals ranging from physician, nurse, to therapists. That’s what sets you up for success, and I think that’s what really helps patients reach their specific needs and recovery goals,” Jenna says.

After six months of therapy with Jenna, Ruby is seeing remarkable progress!

“She helped me read and write and speak,” Ruby says.

Ruby is now back with her family doing what she loves!

“We love to dance. I love to dance!” says Ruby.

