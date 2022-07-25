New Midtown Miami health center offers convenience to new patients

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A new health center from Care Resource, a South Florida-based nonprofit and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), opened in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood and will provide a new and innovative place for patents to get the health care they need.

The health center is located at 3510 Biscayne Boulevard.

“Our new health center significantly expands access to health services and transforms the delivery of vital health care and social services for Miami’s rapidly growing populations,” said Care Resource’s CEO Rick Siclari.

The new health center will provide plenty of services to an underserved community in Miami. Care Resources estimates that once Midtown Miami health center reaches its capacity, it will provide medical and pediatric care to more than 7,000 individuals with over 21,000 annual visits.

Inside the new Care Resource health center. (©2022 craig denis creative)

Add in dental care, behavioral health, HIV prevention and linkage, social support service and access to healthy food and nutritional counseling through the health center’s Food for Life food pantry and nutritional center.

“This health center goes a long way toward building a healthier community. When people have access to affordable and high-quality primary care, they won’t delay seeking assistance for health concerns, thus avoiding an emergency, and enjoying better health outcomes,” said Siclari.

In addition to high quality care for people who may not have had the chance to receive adequate care before, the design of its Midtown Miami health center is fresh and innovative.

“Visiting your doctor can often feel cold, impersonal, and stressful. We designed our health center to be inviting and welcoming for all our patients. This warm and relaxing atmosphere removes the stress and lets our patients know they’re in good hands,” Siclari explains. “The aesthetics support comfort with open spaces, large murals and artwork, and cozy colors that feel more at home, which contributes to improved physical and emotional wellness.”

If you live in the area and are in need of quality health care, make sure you check out this Midtown Miami spot.