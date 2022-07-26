Michelle Pearlman, M.D., a gastroenterologist who specializes in weight management and nutrition at the University of Miami Health System, discusses aging and weight loss and why it's never too late to make healthier choices. Agustin Arellano is one of those patients.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michelle Pearlman, M.D., is a gastroenterologist who specializes in weight management and nutrition at the University of Miami Health System. For more information about weight loss and weight management services, click here or visit the UHealth blog.

MEET AGUSTIN ARELLANO:

Successful businessman Agustin Arellano was looking forward to more family time, but wanted to get fit and feel better.

“I had gained some weight in the last two or three years,” says Agustin.

Ad

Agustin was referred to UHealth gastroenterologist Michelle Pearlman, M.D., who specializes in weight management and nutrition.

“Why are you here? Is it because you want to live your best life? Do you want to improve your migraines? Do you want to improve your sleep apnea and get better quality of sleep so you’re more energetic during the day?” Dr. Pearlman asks.

Dr. Pearlman says when it comes to weight loss, age is just a number.

“I think a lot of times these patients think, ‘Well, I’m 75. What can I do now to reverse the damage that was done?’ It is truly never too late to make better choices,” says Dr. Pearlman.

Agustin wanted to improve his golf game and keep up with his grandkids. Dr. Pearlman reduced hidden sugars and salt from his diet.

“Trying to eliminate the added sugars, whether it’s in beverages or food items, is really the key to start with,” Dr. Pearlman says.

UHealth’s multidisciplinary approach offers patients a personalized treatment plan.

Ad

“We also have registered dieticians, a social worker who can offer cognitive behavioral therapy, and hypnosis,” says Dr. Pearlman.

Agustin reached his goal -- he’s lost 30 pounds.

“How has losing the weight made you feel?” asks host Pam Giganti.

“I felt better. I was less tired when I played. There’s no age limit on this,” Agustin says.

FOCUSING ON YOU

Focusing on You: Innovations in Modern Medicine is a series of healthcare-related stories airing regularly on WPLG Local 10. For more stories like this one, visit YouTube channels for UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Above content provided by UHealth, the University of Miami Health System