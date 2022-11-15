Powerful New Partnership Offers Patients Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Gregory Basil, M.D., a UHealth neurosurgeon and Director of Endoscopic Spine Surgery at UHealth/Jackson Neurosurgery, discusses the benefits of an ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery he performs, and the power of a new partnership that brings together world class resources for patients. Jesus Deus is one of those patients.

MEET JESUS DEUS:

Back pain can be debilitating. But an innovative spinal procedure performed at UHealth/Jackson Neurosurgery is giving patients relief they never thought possible.

Jesus Deus is smiling again after a minimally invasive spinal surgery led by Dr. Gregory Basil, the Director of Endoscopic Spine Surgery at UHealth.

“Many of them have gone to their primary care doctor with problems like back pain, leg pain. A lot of patients have trouble, some of them have trouble walking,” says Gregory Basil, M.D., a UHealth neurosurgeon and Director of Endoscopic Spine Surgery at UHealth/Jackson Neurosurgery.

“Every day I was thinking about maybe they are my muscles, I’m getting older. Until I couldn’t walk,” Jesus says.

Dr. Basil and his team performed endoscopic spinal surgery on Jesus to relieve a compressed nerve in his spine. The procedure is done through guided X-ray and one tiny incision.

“We actually look at the nerve that’s being compressed and we take whatever’s compressing it away. Then we look at it again and make sure that it’s actually decompressed now. It’s direct visualization of the nerve and the offending pathology. Then we remove it,” Dr. Basil explains.

The cutting-edge technology allows patients to go home the same day.

“We’re seeing our patients recover earlier, go home earlier, return to work earlier, and really get back to their lives,” says Dr Basil.

The powerful partnership of Jackson/UHealth Neurosurgery offers state-of-the-art neurosurgical services.

“That team isn’t just neurosurgeons. It isn’t just nurse practitioners and PAs. It’s anesthesiologists, it’s pain management doctors, it’s physical medicine, rehabilitation doctors,” Dr. Basil says.

Jesus is grateful to Dr. Basil and the power of two -- UHealth/Jackson Neurosurgery.

“I’m grateful. I’m happy. I want to scream, ‘Thank you, Basil!’” says Jesus.

