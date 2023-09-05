Doctor Offers Life-Saving Advice When It Comes to Prostate Cancer

Brandon Mahal, M.D., a radiation oncologist specializing in the treatment of prostate cancer at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, offers life-saving advice when it comes to prostate cancer, especially men considered high risk. Darryl Brown shares his cancer journey.

MEET DARRYL BROWN:

When Darryl Brown first battled prostate cancer, he thought about his father.

“I was about 35 when my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” says Darryl.

Since then, Darryl has closely monitored his PSA levels. He met with Brandon Mahal, M.D., a radiation oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, when his PSA screening detected a recurrence.

“When prostate cancer is caught early with screening, most of the time, 95% of the time, the cancers can be cured,” Dr. Mahal says.

That’s why men above 40 years of age and considered high risk need to get their annual prostate cancer screening. That’s exactly what Darryl did.

“One in nine men develop prostate cancer, but men with African ancestry or Black men, develop prostate cancer at a clip of one in six,” says Dr. Mahal.

Dr. Mahal led a study that found despite being at higher risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, men of African ancestry are less likely to receive targeted therapies.

“The major take home from that study is that it’s really important for men with advanced prostate cancer to also ask about genomic profiling of their tumors because ultimately, that can help guide therapy and also make men eligible for clinical trials,” Dr. Mahal says.

At Sylvester, Darryl was treated with the latest technology to pinpoint the exact location of his prostate cancer. Dr. Mahal used high doses of targeted radiation therapy to kill the cancer with little to no side effects.

“I feel like I made the right decision and I feel happy that I can continue to monitor myself because that’s very important,” says Darryl.

He feels great and is enjoying time with his dad. Both share a life-saving message.

“It’s very important to monitor your prostate. It’s very important to know your family history. It’s very important to not be afraid of the treatment because some men may feel that it takes away part of their manhood, but I didn’t have that experience. I’m continuing to look forward to life,” Darryl says.

FOCUSING ON YOU

