New Wellness Program One Stop Shop for Women’s Health

MEET LORETTA WHITE:

Like a lot of busy women, Loretta White put her own health needs last.

“Many women neglect getting their annual checkups. I’m no different,” Loretta says.

That was until she called the Comprehensive Women’s Health Alliance at UHealth, part of the University of Miami Health System. The new program is designed to meet a woman’s healthcare needs throughout her life.

“There are only 24 hours in the day, and if you’re managing your house, your family, your parents in a lot of cases, your own children, your own job, that to-do list gets very long,” says Morgan Sendzischew Shane, M.D., Director of the Comprehensive Women’s Health Alliance.

With one phone call, a nurse navigator schedules all of your appointments.

“We’re very excited about it, especially because it allows women direct access to a nurse that helps coordinate their care,” Laura Martin, D.O., Co-Director of the program explains. “You don’t have to call different departments to connect with the physician. You can call just one place and that coordinator can help you directly get access to the physicians that take care of you.”

The doctors who founded the Comprehensive Women’s Health Alliance at UHealth say the goal is to treat women at all stages of their lives from fertility to menopause and everything in between.

“Gynecology, urogynecology, gastroenterology, breast imaging, behavioral health services, bone health services, nutritional services, pelvic floor, physical therapy. We’re trying to bring together all the services that we know are heavily utilized by women,” Dr. Shane says.

“We’re just happy that we can offer this to the community,” says Dr. Martin.

Loretta couldn’t believe how streamlined and efficient the process was.

“The process is so seamless and they’re so, so helpful. I truly believe that they value you and they want you to stay healthy,” Loretta says.

She now has peace of mind that she’s taking care of her health.

“I’m glad I made the phone call. It’s made a big difference,” says Loretta.

