Miami Sports Pod - Paws up as UM suffers a humbling, embarrassing loss
Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down UM’s breakdown against FIU for one program’s most embarrassing loss, and the most amazing win for the other.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
:30 Credit to FIU on a big win
1:20 What went wrong for the Canes on Saturday night?
2:30 The game wasn’t the real story… Manny called it a low point
4:00 Why did the Canes come out so unprepared
9:00 FIU looked like the team that wanted it more
12:00 UM is a broken football program
14:00 Blake James is on the hot seat
18:00 Can Manny be the guy to get UM back?
22:00 Former players understand what they had was special
25:00 Why do fans have such unrealistic expectations
33:00 Congrats again to Butch and FIU
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.