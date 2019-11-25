Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down UM’s breakdown against FIU for one program’s most embarrassing loss, and the most amazing win for the other.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:30 Credit to FIU on a big win

1:20 What went wrong for the Canes on Saturday night?

2:30 The game wasn’t the real story… Manny called it a low point

4:00 Why did the Canes come out so unprepared

9:00 FIU looked like the team that wanted it more

12:00 UM is a broken football program

14:00 Blake James is on the hot seat

18:00 Can Manny be the guy to get UM back?

22:00 Former players understand what they had was special

25:00 Why do fans have such unrealistic expectations

33:00 Congrats again to Butch and FIU