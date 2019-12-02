Miami Sports Pod - The Dolphins set a winning culture
The Miami Dolphins and their winning culture... yes, you read that right... are the topic on this week’s episode of the Miami Sports Pod.
1:21 The Dolphins win over the Eagles was big
3:00 What did you see on Sunday?
4:00 DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki have grown tremendously this year
8:30 Adam Gase was never able to unlock DeVante Parker’s talent
16:00 Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership is shining through
22:00 The Dolphins should try to keep Fitz around
28:30 Clay has an awesome Jay Cutler story
38:00 Don’t overstate the reasons to be happy
41:00 Manny Diaz: Why? Duke?
