Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 7 - Dec. 7, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 7 of Chirping the Cats, Florida Panthers top line winger Jonathan Huberdeau joins host David Dwork for a chat about playing Joel Quenneville, Huby growing up as a Panthers player and much more!

David also gets into some key elements of Florida’s season, which is nearing the 30-game mark.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

1:00 – Odd-man rushes

2:50 – Gap control

5:20 – Defense a 5-man game

6:00 – Florida's aggressive defense

7:20 – High-scoring Panthers

8:20 – Jonathan Huberdeau interview

9:20 – Playing for Joel Quenneville

10:05 – Learning Q's system

11:30 – Different start to the season, not falling behind

12:45 – Playing best hockey of his career

13:45 – Balancing passing and shooting

15:30 – Growing up with Panthers core guys

17:30 – Amazing linemates over the years

19:10 – Leaders/coaches that have stood out