Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 7 - Dec. 7, 2019
Panthers star winger Jonathan Huberdeau joins the CTC podcast
SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 7 of Chirping the Cats, Florida Panthers top line winger Jonathan Huberdeau joins host David Dwork for a chat about playing Joel Quenneville, Huby growing up as a Panthers player and much more!
David also gets into some key elements of Florida’s season, which is nearing the 30-game mark.
1:00 – Odd-man rushes
2:50 – Gap control
5:20 – Defense a 5-man game
6:00 – Florida's aggressive defense
7:20 – High-scoring Panthers
8:20 – Jonathan Huberdeau interview
9:20 – Playing for Joel Quenneville
10:05 – Learning Q's system
11:30 – Different start to the season, not falling behind
12:45 – Playing best hockey of his career
13:45 – Balancing passing and shooting
15:30 – Growing up with Panthers core guys
17:30 – Amazing linemates over the years
19:10 – Leaders/coaches that have stood out
