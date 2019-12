(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Anthony Davis scored 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Miami Heat 113-110.

LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double for the Lakers.

It was their 13th consecutive road win and improved their record to 23-3. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami.

The Heat lost at home for the first time in 12 games this season.