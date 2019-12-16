80ºF

Bam Adebayo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Heat big man honored

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to shoot in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Bam Adebayo continues to open up eyes as to exactly how good he has become.

On Monday, Adebayo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Adebayo averaged 20 points a game, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

The former Kentucky big man also had his first two career triple-doubles.

Adebayo filled out the entire stat line, averaging 1.3 steals as well.

The Heat had a 2-1 record.

The only loss came in a thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team with the best record in the NBA.

