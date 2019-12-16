Bam Adebayo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Heat big man honored
MIAMI – Bam Adebayo continues to open up eyes as to exactly how good he has become.
On Monday, Adebayo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Adebayo averaged 20 points a game, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.
The former Kentucky big man also had his first two career triple-doubles.
Adebayo filled out the entire stat line, averaging 1.3 steals as well.
The Heat had a 2-1 record.
The only loss came in a thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team with the best record in the NBA.
