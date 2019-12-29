FIU offensive lineman leaving for Florida State

MIAMI – Florida International offensive lineman Devontay Taylor is headed north to Tallahassee.

The starting right tackle for the Panthers announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s transferring to Florida State for his senior season.

I would like to thank all the programs that reached out. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to Florida State🍢 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/5RQ2HTR68m — DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) December 28, 2019

Taylor has started 25 of 26 games for FIU the past two seasons.

He’ll join the Seminoles under new head coach Mike Norvell, who was hired from Memphis after Willie Taggart was fired last month.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman will be eligible to play in 2020 as a graduate transfer.