FIU offensive lineman leaving for Florida State

Starting right tackle Devontay Taylor to join Seminoles, new head coach Mike Norvell

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

FIU Panthers offensive lineman Devontay Taylor lifts teammate Dimitry Prophete after a touchdown against the New Hampshire Wildcats, Sept. 14, 2019, at Ricardo Silva Stadium in Miami.
MIAMI – Florida International offensive lineman Devontay Taylor is headed north to Tallahassee.

The starting right tackle for the Panthers announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s transferring to Florida State for his senior season.

Taylor has started 25 of 26 games for FIU the past two seasons.

He’ll join the Seminoles under new head coach Mike Norvell, who was hired from Memphis after Willie Taggart was fired last month.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman will be eligible to play in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

