Zach Thomas named Hall of Fame Finalist

MIAMI – Legendary Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

Thomas was named one of the 15 finalist for induction in the Class of 2020.

The field will be narrowed to 5 just ahead of the Super Bowl in South Florida.

“I’m humbled and honored to be named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, alongside 14 great players I truly admire. I definitely did not get this far alone.” said Thomas.

“I’m being considered because I had great coaches, teammates, and incredible fans, who helped and supported me. I can’t thank them all enough for their outpouring of love" added the seven-time Pro Bowler.

In addition to the Pro Bowl, Thomas was a 5-time All-Pro and is a member of the 2000′s NFL All-Decade team.