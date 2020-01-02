76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

76ºF

Sports

Zach Thomas named Hall of Fame Finalist

Linebacker hopes to make Hall

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: Zach, Thomas, Hall of Fame, Finalist
Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, pictured here during a game in 2007, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, pictured here during a game in 2007, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Getty Images)

MIAMI – Legendary Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

Thomas was named one of the 15 finalist for induction in the Class of 2020.

The field will be narrowed to 5 just ahead of the Super Bowl in South Florida.

“I’m humbled and honored to be named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, alongside 14 great players I truly admire. I definitely did not get this far alone.” said Thomas.

“I’m being considered because I had great coaches, teammates, and incredible fans, who helped and supported me. I can’t thank them all enough for their outpouring of love" added the seven-time Pro Bowler.

In addition to the Pro Bowl, Thomas was a 5-time All-Pro and is a member of the 2000′s NFL All-Decade team.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.