Bills seek 1st playoff win since 1995 in visit to Texans

Houston expected to get J.J. Watt back in lineup

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. In making his NFL playoff debut against the Texans this weekend, second-year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets an opportunity to show how far he's come since his last trip to Houston 14 months ago. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
HOUSTON – The Buffalo Bills are back in the NFL Playoffs, and they'll face a tough test when they travel to face the Houston Texans.

Buffalo (10-6) won double digit games for the first time since 1999.

The Bills haven't won a playoff game since 1995 though, and will have to deal with a Texans defense welcoming back its best player.

Defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to return after missing Houston's last eight games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. and the game can be seen on Local 10 throughout South Florida.

