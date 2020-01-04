Bills seek 1st playoff win since 1995 in visit to Texans
Houston expected to get J.J. Watt back in lineup
HOUSTON – The Buffalo Bills are back in the NFL Playoffs, and they'll face a tough test when they travel to face the Houston Texans.
Buffalo (10-6) won double digit games for the first time since 1999.
The Bills haven't won a playoff game since 1995 though, and will have to deal with a Texans defense welcoming back its best player.
Defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to return after missing Houston's last eight games with a torn pectoral muscle.
Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. and the game can be seen on Local 10 throughout South Florida.
