Dragic, Adebayo lead Heat to win over Portland

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have not lost back-to-back games all season.

The Heat extended their NBA best home record to 17-1.

The Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-111.

It was Hassan Whiteside’s first game back to Miami since being moved to Portland.

Whiteside received a steady stream of boos throughout the game.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler. He was dealing with a back issue.

Goran Dragic led the offensive attack with 29 points and 13 assists off the bench.

Bam Adebayo controlled the paint with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Whiteside put up numbers for Portland.

He had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers offensive attack was led by Damian Lillard with 34 points.

Miami next travels to Indiana to face the Pacers on Wednesday.