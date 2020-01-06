Miami Sports Pod - Tua’s going pro, so what’s it mean for the Dolphins?

MIAMI – Tua Tagovailoa is heading to the NFL, so what does it mean to the Miami Dolphins? The Local 10 Sports team discusses the future of Tua in South Florida on the Miami Sports Pod.

:55 It was never in doubt that he’s coming out

3:10 Tua didn’t make the decision without getting proper medical info

6:00 Do the Dolphins need to move up?

10:20 Get your guy at all costs

13:00 Once medicals clear, it’s a question of talent

23:00 The Dolphins tanked in the way that you’re supposed to --- to rebuild resources

25:00 Where would Tua be in the galaxy of South Florida sports stars