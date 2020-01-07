Should being a Dolphins fan qualify for medical marijuana use?

CLEVELAND – While a 5-11 record didn’t help alleviate the frustration of Miami Dolphins fans, qualifying for marijuana use certainly may.

Ohio’s State Medical Board is currently reviewing a petition that will allow being a fan of either the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals to be considered for medical marijuana prescriptions.

So why not Dolphins fans?

While Browns and Bengals fans have certainly suffered longer as neither franchise has won a Super Bowl, it could be argued that losing is more difficult for Dolphins fans to handle as they have been to the mountaintop and know what success feels like.

Ohio officials will examine the 28 petitions issued to be considered for medical marijuana use, according to WOIO.

A final vote will take place later this summer.