Keith Stone out indefinitely with knee injury

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami forward Keith Stone missed Tuesday night’s game at No. 13 Louisville with a left knee injury.

Team spokesman Alex Schwartz said the 6-foot-8 redshirt senior is out indefinitely because of the injury.

Stone has played in the past six games for the Hurricanes, averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Deerfield Beach native joined the Hurricanes this season as a graduate transfer from Florida.

Without Stone, the Hurricanes lost to the Cardinals 74-58.