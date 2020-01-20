76ºF

Miami Sports Podcast: Let the Super Hype Begin

The Local 10 Sports team starts the hype over Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Tags: Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV, Podcasts, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, NFL, Football, Tennessee Titans, Dolphins
The teams are now set for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, so let the hype begin.

2:30 Ryan Tannehill found a home in Tennessee, but they weren’t good enough

6:00 Patrick Mahomes gets to show his skills on the biggest stage

10:00 Everyone argues over Ryan Tannehill, even though most people have the exact same opinion of him

12:30 The Dolphins are looking to find a quarterback that they win “Because of” like Mahomes

18:30 Time for the NFL to push their next star

20:00 The 49ers were built around defense and it worked

