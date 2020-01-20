Miami Sports Podcast: Let the Super Hype Begin
The Local 10 Sports team starts the hype over Super Bowl LIV in Miami
The teams are now set for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, so let the hype begin.
2:30 Ryan Tannehill found a home in Tennessee, but they weren’t good enough
6:00 Patrick Mahomes gets to show his skills on the biggest stage
10:00 Everyone argues over Ryan Tannehill, even though most people have the exact same opinion of him
12:30 The Dolphins are looking to find a quarterback that they win “Because of” like Mahomes
18:30 Time for the NFL to push their next star
20:00 The 49ers were built around defense and it worked
