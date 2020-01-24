Antonio Brown walks out of jail after arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Troubled former NFL star Antonio Brown walked out of the main Broward County jail Friday, hours after a judge set his bond at $110,000.

Dressed in a turquoise suit, Brown left the jail flanked by his attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, and an unidentified woman. He didn’t answer any questions, instead running away from the throng of news media and cameras.

A GPS monitor could be seen on his right ankle.

Brown surrendered to police Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces charges of felony burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set the former wide receiver’s bond at $110,000 and placed him under house arrest. Under the terms of his release, Brown is also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, avoid drugs and alcohol, and surrender any weapons or ammunition.

Brown and Glenn Holt, another former NFL player, are accused of attacking a moving truck driver Tuesday at Brown’s Hollywood home.

According to Holt’s arrest report, the driver of an Allied Van Lines moving truck went to Brown’s home to deliver household goods that Brown had stored in California.

Police said Brown, 31, initially refused to pay the $4,000 fee to have the items released to him so the driver left.

The driver told authorities that Brown threw a rock at the truck as he was leaving, causing a small dent and paint to chip on the driver’s side door.

According to the arrest report, the driver was contacted a short time later by management from his company, advising him that Brown was willing to pay the $4,000 delivery fee, plus an additional $860 for the damage to the truck and $360 for the extra time he had to spend driving back to Brown’s home.

Police said the driver returned to the home and was handed the $4,000, but Brown refused to pay the rest of the money.

According to the report, the driver refused to release the property to Brown, at which time Brown stepped up to the cabin of the truck and began to grab and pull the driver, ripping his shirt and leaving him with multiple abrasions.

Holt, who grew up in South Florida and spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, was arrested Tuesday and has already been released on bond.

After nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was traded to Oakland and spent the offseason with the Raiders, but he was released after publicly demanding a trade. The Miami Norland Senior High School graduate was then signed by the Patriots and played in one game for New England -- a 43-0 win against his hometown Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium -- before being released amid lingering rape allegations.

Citing an “irreparable rift,” the Hollywood Police Department announced last week that it has severed ties with the seven-time Pro Bowl player, refunding a check donated by Brown to its Police Athletic League. The decision was made after a series of run-ins with police at Brown’s home, some of which Brown shared on social media.