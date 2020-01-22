Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown after latest incident at his Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL star Antonio Brown.

Hollywood police confirmed the warrant was issued about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, who was arrested Tuesday at the athlete’s home in Hollywood, bonded out of jail Wednesday evening.

Holt and Brown were both wanted on battery charges, but police have not yet been able to make contact with Brown.

Brown has since been charged by police with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

Holt, 35, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in bond court on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

“The police report alleges there was a disagreement about movers and some items belonging to Antonio Brown, and then the charge that followed and led to my client’s arrest regarding the keys to the truck and an argument over possession of those keys,” Holt’s attorney, Eric Rudenberg, said.

According to Holt’s arrest report, the driver of an Allied Van Lines moving truck went to Brown’s home on Estate Oak Circle in the gated Hollywood Oaks community on Tuesday to deliver household goods that Brown had stored in California.

Police said Brown, 31, initially refused to pay the $4,000 fee to have the items released to him so the driver left.

The driver told authorities that Brown threw a rock at the truck as he was leaving, causing a small dent and paint to chip on the driver’s side door.

He contacted the Hollywood Police Department to report the vehicle damage and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and took photos of the truck.

According to the arrest report, the driver was contacted a short time later by management from his company, advising him that Brown was willing to pay the $4,000 delivery fee, plus an additional $860 for the damage to the truck and $360 for the extra time he had to spend driving back to Brown’s home.

Police said the driver returned to the home and was handed the $4,000, but Brown refused to cough up the rest of the money.

According to the report, the driver refused to release the property to Brown, at which time Brown stepped up to the cabin of the truck and began to grab and pull the driver, ripping his shirt and leaving him with multiple abrasions.

Police said Holt approached the driver a short time later and told the man to hand over the keys to the truck so he could retrieve Brown’s belongings.

Authorities said the driver refused and Holt entered the truck and grabbed the keys from the ignition.

Glenn Holt was arrested Jan. 21, 2020, at the home of NFL player Antonio Brown in Hollywood. (Hollywood Police Department/WPLG)

The driver was cut by one of the keys during the incident, police said.

According to the arrest report, the driver followed Holt to the side of the truck, telling him not to open it.

Police said Holt ignored the driver and unlocked the side of the truck.

Brown and some of his friends then started removing boxes, some of which belonged to other clients, authorities said.

The driver told officers that he informed the group that they were removing items that belong to other people, so Brown and the others started tossing the items back into the truck, causing damage to some of the property.

Hollywood police said Brown went back into his home when officers arrived at the scene and refused to come outside. The driver pointed out Holt as the man who took the keys out of his truck and Holt was detained, authorities said.

Holt was initially being held without bond, but the judge changed his bond to $20,000 because of an agreement worked out between prosecutors and the defense.

She also ordered him not to have contact with the alleged victim.

“I’m glad the state attorney’s office was reasonable here and agreed to a bond that my client can afford. This is a serious charge, but these allegations are way overblown,” Rudenberg said.

Holt’s attorney said his client is planning to plead not guilty.