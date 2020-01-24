Antonio Brown faces judge after arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Troubled former NFL star Antonio Brown appeared before a Broward County judge Friday morning, a day after he surrendered to police.

Brown turned himself in at the main Broward County jail Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set the former wide receiver’s bond at $110,000.

Brown and Glenn Holt, another former NFL player, are accused of attacking a moving truck driver Tuesday at Brown’s Hollywood home.

According to Holt’s arrest report, the driver of an Allied Van Lines moving truck went to Brown’s home to deliver household goods that Brown had stored in California.

Police said Brown, 31, initially refused to pay the $4,000 fee to have the items released to him so the driver left.

The driver told authorities that Brown threw a rock at the truck as he was leaving, causing a small dent and paint to chip on the driver’s side door.

According to the arrest report, the driver was contacted a short time later by management from his company, advising him that Brown was willing to pay the $4,000 delivery fee, plus an additional $860 for the damage to the truck and $360 for the extra time he had to spend driving back to Brown’s home.

Police said the driver returned to the home and was handed the $4,000, but Brown refused to pay the rest of the money.

According to the report, the driver refused to release the property to Brown, at which time Brown stepped up to the cabin of the truck and began to grab and pull the driver, ripping his shirt and leaving him with multiple abrasions.