Antonio Brown surrenders to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Troubled former NFL star Antonio Brown turned himself in at the main Broward County jail Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Hollywood Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest after a moving truck driver alleged Brown and Glenn Holt, another former NFL player, attacked him Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Brown was wearing a turquoise suit when he arrived at the jail about 10 p.m. to face charges of felony burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

“We are confident that Mr. Brown will be vindicated of all charges,” his attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, said in a statement.

According to Holt’s arrest report, the driver of an Allied Van Lines moving truck went to Brown’s home on Estate Oak Circle in the gated Hollywood Oaks community on Tuesday to deliver household goods that Brown had stored in California.

Police said Brown, 31, initially refused to pay the $4,000 fee to have the items released to him so the driver left.

The driver told authorities that Brown threw a rock at the truck as he was leaving, causing a small dent and paint to chip on the driver’s side door.

According to the arrest report, the driver was contacted a short time later by management from his company, advising him that Brown was willing to pay the $4,000 delivery fee, plus an additional $860 for the damage to the truck and $360 for the extra time he had to spend driving back to Brown’s home.

Police said the driver returned to the home and was handed the $4,000, but Brown refused to pay the rest of the money.

According to the report, the driver refused to release the property to Brown, at which time Brown stepped up to the cabin of the truck and began to grab and pull the driver, ripping his shirt and leaving him with multiple abrasions.

Holt, who spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is also facing a charge of burglary with assault. He is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.