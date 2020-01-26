Chiefs, 49ers converge in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – As South Florida continues to prepare for Super Bowl LIV, the teams that will battle it out next Sunday are arriving ahead of the big game.

Sunday afternoon the Kansas City Chiefs were the first to arrive at Miami International Airport, exiting their plane and leaving on chartered buses shortly after 4 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to arrive at approximately 7 p.m.

After getting settled into their team hotels, both teams will spend the week practicing and making their final preparations before facing off at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kansas City will be practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie while San Francisco will work at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exits the team's airplane after arriving in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. (WPLG)

On Saturday, the Super Bowl LIV Lombardi Trophy arrived in Miami. The special FedEx deliver was accepted by former Super Bowl Champion and South Florida native Anquan Boldin, who played his college ball at Florida State.