Chiefs, 49ers converge in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City will train at Dolphins facility, 49ers at University of Miami
MIAMI – As South Florida continues to prepare for Super Bowl LIV, the teams that will battle it out next Sunday are arriving ahead of the big game.
Sunday afternoon the Kansas City Chiefs were the first to arrive at Miami International Airport, exiting their plane and leaving on chartered buses shortly after 4 p.m.
The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to arrive at approximately 7 p.m.
After getting settled into their team hotels, both teams will spend the week practicing and making their final preparations before facing off at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kansas City will be practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie while San Francisco will work at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
On Saturday, the Super Bowl LIV Lombardi Trophy arrived in Miami. The special FedEx deliver was accepted by former Super Bowl Champion and South Florida native Anquan Boldin, who played his college ball at Florida State.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.