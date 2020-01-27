Heat honors Kobe, plays video on front of AAA

MIAMI – A day after the shocking death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and 8 others, the Miami Heat are honoring the future Hall of Famer by playing a video on the front of the American Airlines Arena.

The video showcasing highlights from Bryan’t career appeared Monday at the downtown Miami arena where the Heat are scheduled to face the Orlando Magic at 7:30 pm tonight.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade was one of the first to express his emotions following the news of Bryant’s death. Using Instagram, Wade spoke of Kobe’s legacy and his friendship with the Lakers star.

“It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from." said Wade. "Like a nightmare. I know we all feel the same way about such a great leader, a great champion, a great person. If you got a chance to really know Kobe, ain’t nobody better, man. Emotions are all over the place. These are the moments when you ask why. My heart, thoughts go out to Kobe’s family, his daughter Gigi. This is a sad day. There’s no way around it. He’s one of my favorite players and I got a chance to have a relationship, a friendship. I’m going to miss that friendship.”

The Heat issued also issued a statement after Kobe’s death was confirmed.

“Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi were among 9 passengers killed Sunday when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into the hills in Calabasas, California.