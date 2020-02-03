These 2020 Super Bowl commercials made us laugh, cry and smile

The 2020 Super Bowl has come and gone, and as usual, everyone seems to be talking about the great commercials they saw, and just how great Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were during the halftime performance.

In case you decided to skip the big game for a movie night instead, here are a few of the commercials that everyone in your office will be talking about around the water cooler.

Most unexpected cry: Google

Did anyone else suddenly find themselves sobbing during the first half of the game during the Google commercial? The ad shows an old man using Google Assistant to help him remember his late wife, Loretta. Not only did the commercial show an interesting feature from Google, but it also made all of America cry like babies.

Best excuse to use a Boston accent for the rest of the week: Hyundai

We all know that Bostonians have crazy wicked accents (see what we did there?), and the accent is on full display in Hyundai’s commercial showing off its smart park feature, or should we say “smaht pahk?” Celebrity Bostonians Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch (who should be in all Super Bowl commercials now and forever) let their Boston accents fly as they freak out about smaht pahk. Just try and not laugh as Dratch enthusiastically says “the hahbah."

Best celebrity appearance: Jeep

The best kind of celebrity to cast in a Super Bowl ad is someone who is a national treasure, which is why Bill Murray -- who, in case you didn’t know, is a national treasure -- is perfect for this Jeep ad. It’s even better because Murray revisits his iconic role in “Groundhog Day” for the commercial, which of course aired on the actual Groundhog Day. This time-looping ad was funny, cute and full of nostalgia.

Most likely to make you proud to be an American: Budweiser

There’s nothing more American than sipping on an ice cold Budweiser or Bud Light, and the beverage company wants to make sure that we never forget it. The commercial featured extraordinary Americans doing extraordinary things. From a soldier coming home from oversees to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team winning last summer’s World Cup, this commercial did a good job of making all of us proud.

Most likely to make you want to crash the patriarchy: Microsoft

In case you didn’t know, this year’s big game featured the first woman to coach during a Super Bowl.

Katie Sowers is an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, and was featured in a commercial from Microsoft about inspiring women. The ad shows how Sowers is a trail blazer for women in the sport of football, and how many young women and girls she has gone on to inspire. She didn’t become the first woman to help coach a team to a Super Bowl victory, but we’ve got a feeling she’ll be getting there very soon.

Best use of an iconic reality TV show moment: Sabra

Besides having the most pleasing aesthetic and color palette of all the Super Bowl commercials, Sabra’s ad featured two women from the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” to recreate one of the most infamous moments in “Real Housewives” history. At the end of the ad, Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo flip over the table they are sitting at, which is a nod to when Giudice flipped a table during a heated fight in the first season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Since then, Manzo (who is no longer on the show) has been feuding with Giudice, so it was fun to see the frenemies bury the hatchet for a campy ad.

What was your favorite commercial of the evening? Let us know in the comments below.