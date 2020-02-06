Domestic battery charge against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard dropped

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard won’t be prosecuted after a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

A domestic battery charge against the 2018 Pro Bowl player has been dropped by the Broward County state attorney’s office at the request of Howard’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of their three children.

“The prosecutor spoke with the alleged victim and her attorney earlier this week and the victim said she did not want to proceed with prosecution,” spokeswoman Paula McMahon told Local 10 News in an email Thursday. “She signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.”

Howard was arrested Dec. 29, the same day his team defeated the Patriots in New England for the first time since 2008. He was on injured reserve at the time and wasn't with the team.

According to a Davie police report, an argument between Howard and his girlfriend stemmed “over a recent purchase of a purse at a store that wasn’t disclosed to her.”

Police said the argument turned physical when Howard grabbed her arms and pushed her against the glass wall in their bedroom hallway. Police said Howard then let go of her, causing her to fall to the floor and landing on one of his crutches.

McMahon said Howard’s girlfriend claimed it was a “situation that got out of hand,” but she wasn’t fearful of Howard.

“There were no other witnesses to the incident and our prosecutors said they were unable to proceed without testimony from the alleged victim,” McMahon added.

Howard had been out of jail on a $3,000 bond. The 2016 second-round draft pick has 140 career tackles, 35 pass deflections and 12 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.