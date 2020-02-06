Hurricanes picked to finish first in ACC Coastal Division

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are the favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division in baseball.

Miami was picked by 12 of the ACC's 14 coaches to win the division, the conference announced Thursday.

The Hurricanes received 93 total points, followed by North Carolina (68), Georgia Tech (66), Duke (65), Virginia (55), Virginia Tech (27) and Pittsburgh (18).

Louisville was picked to win the ACC Atlantic Division and overall conference crown.

Miami hasn't won the ACC tournament since 2008 and hasn't won the division since 2016.

The Hurricanes will open the 2020 season as a consensus top-10 team when they host Rutgers in a three-game series beginning Feb. 14.