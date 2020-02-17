Sherman wants to be different than past regimes

JUPITER, Fla. – Marlins owner Bruce Sherman addressed reporters as the team’s full squad reported to Jupiter for Spring Training.

Sherman said that the Marlins are building a foundation for long-term success.

He alluded to the former Marlins ownership group run by Jeffrey Loria.

According to Sherman, the prior ownership had too much interference in the day-to-day operations on the baseball side.

He called that “a silly way to run a baseball club.”

Sherman also said that when you go back and look at the unpopular trades that the Marlins made, they will look different in the future.

“We will try to sign all the players to contracts when it’s appropriate and we will continue to do that” Sherman said.