Vela puts LAFC past Inter Miami in Club’s debut

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles FC beat Inter Miami 1-0 in the inaugural game for Miami owner David Beckham’s MLS expansion team.

Reigning league MVP Carlos Vela decided the game on his 31st birthday when he scored on a beautiful chip shot shortly before halftime.

Miami wore white jerseys with pale pink shorts for its first game, and its new roster competed solidly against one of MLS’ elite teams.

LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made seven saves while posting a shutout in the Dutch veteran’s MLS debut.

He wasn’t tested as sharply as Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles until the final 10 minutes, when Matias Pelligrini and Nicolas Figal forced him to make tough stops.