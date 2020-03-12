Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

NEW YORK – Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days amid the coronavirus crisis, the league announced Thursday in a news release.

The league said it will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.