Report: Second Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH. – Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, 23, has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, league sources said Jazz players privately said that Rudy Gobert had been “careless” by “touching other players and their belongings” in the locker room.

Gobert, 27, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which led to the NBA suspending its season until further notice.

