Ereck Flowers agrees to deal with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have made their first move in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins agreed to a 3-year, $30 million deal with Ereck Flowers.

The offensive lineman is coming home. He played college football at the University of Miami.

Flowers was a first round pick of the New York Giants.

He struggled at left tackle in New York.

Flowers played one season in Washington at guard, and played much better.