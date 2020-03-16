Ereck Flowers agrees to deal with Dolphins
Miami bolsters offensive line
DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have made their first move in free agency.
According to multiple reports, the Dolphins agreed to a 3-year, $30 million deal with Ereck Flowers.
The offensive lineman is coming home. He played college football at the University of Miami.
Flowers was a first round pick of the New York Giants.
He struggled at left tackle in New York.
Flowers played one season in Washington at guard, and played much better.
