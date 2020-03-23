83ºF

Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games postponed

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes Canada saying it won't send a team to the games this year and the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games, also calling for a delay. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed, likely to 2021, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports Monday afternoon.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The IOC did not immediately confirm the report.

According to the news outlet, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said via text, “Well, as we announced yesterday, we are looking at scenarios.”

