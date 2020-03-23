Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games postponed

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed, likely to 2021, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports Monday afternoon.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The IOC did not immediately confirm the report.

According to the news outlet, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said via text, “Well, as we announced yesterday, we are looking at scenarios.”

