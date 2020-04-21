If not Tua, which QB for the Dolphins?ABC analyst weighs in to Local 10 on Justin Herbert

MIAMI – If not Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins, then which quarterback will Miami look to hand over the keys to the franchise to?

While Tua has been the focus for so many fans over the last year, Justin Herbert has all the tools to fit the role of franchise QB. The size is there, as the Oregon star stands at 6’6”, and the arm strength is also impressive.

The numbers also stand out, as Herbert had 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season, while completing 67% of his passes. He led his Ducks team to a 12 win season and Rose Bowl victory.

On paper, he seems like the ideal fit.

Of course, like all players, he doesn’t come without flaws, and the issue is his flaws may be tough to overcome at the next level. Scouts and NFL insiders have been worried with his accuracy and decision making.

ABC college football analyst Jessie Palmer explained to Local 10 his worries with Herbert.

“My concern about Justin Herbert is the accuracy. I think sometimes location of throws gets him in trouble,” Palmer explained. “Certain throws that he can get away with in college that I’m not sure he can get away with on Sunday’s.”

That doesn’t mean he can’t understand why Miami would draft Herbert.

“He makes wow throws that jump off the screen at you,” Palmer said. “To me, I think Tua is a significantly better quarterback than Justin Herbert.”

Like most analysts, Palmer thinks if the decision is close for Miami between Tua and Herbert, than the Dolphins may go with Herbert because of Tua’s injury concerns.

The Dolphins could select an offensive tackle with the No. 5 pick and then target Utah State QB Jordan Love later in the first round. Miami also holds picks No. 18 and 26 in the first round. That would be a risk, as another team could jump ahead of the Dolphins to take Love.

Love has the upside that could excite a team like Miami to take a chance on Love and let him develop next season sitting behind incumbent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The easy answer seems to be to take a chance on the talented Tua, but if there’s anything we’ve learned about the NFL draft is that there’s no easy answer. Every player comes with some risks, and there’s no question the quarterback debate for the Dolphins will include many of those factors.