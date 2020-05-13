Haslem looks to set example at individual Heat workouts

MIAMI – Heat captain Udonis Haslem is looking to lead by example.

On Wednesday, Haslem helped hand out food in Miami, something the veteran has done several times during the pandemic.

After that, Haslem said he planned to work out at the American Airlines Arena.

Wednesday was the first day that Heat players were allowed to use the facility, if they followed strict social distancing protocols.

Haslem said, “I don’t have to be there. This is first. This is most important. Secondly, set an example for the younger guys on how we’re doing things now. Things are going to be a little different moving forward, but guys have to get their time in the gym.”

Haslem said he wants to set the tone for the young guys in how things will be done.

As for the negotiations between the NBA and the Players Association, the veteran said, “If we have to play with no fans than so be it. You put an alpha male in a competitive setting and they start to compete.”

Haslem added, “The aspect of being away from our families and all those different things like that, those are things we have to work through. There’s a mental health part of things. Can’t just stick guys in a cage, let them out to play and lock them back up again, don’t work like that either. I’m sure we’ll all work together to kinda figure it out."