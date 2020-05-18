Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Broward restaurant

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Ochocinco apparently used cuatro figures to congratulate a local restaurant on reopening Monday.

The former NFL wide receiver formally known as Chad Johnson tweeted out a photo showing a $1,000 tip left at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine on Griffin Road in Cooper City.

The amount of his bill pre-tip was $37.40.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps,” Johnson wrote at the bottom of the receipt. “I love you.”

Johnson wrote “Proverbs 11:25” on his tweet, referencing a bible verse that says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Monday was the first day restaurants in Broward and Miami-Dade counties were allowed to welcome back dine-in customers at limited capacity since they were forced to closed by the coronavirus outbreak in March.

A Miami native who has long been active on social media, the 42-year-old Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NFL — 10 with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the New England Patriots.

He was in training camp with the Miami Dolphins in the summer of 2012 before being cut after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in Davie.

Johnson earned over $48 million in his NFL career, according to spotrac.com, a website that tracks athlete salaries.