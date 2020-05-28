Miami Heat will honor 2020 graduates on big screen in front of arena

MIAMI – How would it feel to be spotlighted on the same screen that has shown Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and other great Miami Heat players throughout the years?

The Heat are going to recognize 2020 high school and college graduates from the state of Florida on the giant media mesh in front of AmericanAirlines Arena starting June 8.

With physical commencement activities halted throughout the state, the team wants to give a special honor to the thousands of students graduating this year.

The deadline to submit photos of graduates is 11:59 p.m. on June 4. People can submit them to HEAT.com/SeniorSpotlight.