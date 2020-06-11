87ºF

Inter Miami CF to open against Orlando City

Tournament being held in Orlando

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Yamil Asad #11 of D.C. United and Rodolfo Pizarro #10 of Inter Miami battle for the ball during the second half at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images))

MIAMI – Let the games begin, again.

Inter Miami CF will face Orlando City in the first game of the MLS tournament being held in July.

The opener will be on July 8 in Orlando.

Inter Miami CF played two games before the season was shut down because of Covid-19.

The new franchise was 0-2 with both losses coming on the road.

The week the team was supposed to host their home opener, play was suspended.

This week, major league soccer gave the green light for Inter Miami to begin practicing as a full squad.

The MLS tournament guarantees every team at least three games, before the knockout stage.

