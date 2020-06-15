Heat guard Goran Dragic discusses resuming NBA season, playing in Orlando bubble

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Heat guard Goran Dragic wants to finish the NBA season, but he also makes clear safety has to be the priority in the league’s return-to-play plan in Orlando.

“The main concern is safety,” Dragic explained during his appearance on Local 10 Sports Sunday.

Miami’s point guard also made it a point that he and his teammates are fine with the idea of playing in the bubble set up because they feel there’s unfinished business with this Heat team.

“We are basketball players, so we want to compete. As long as it’s gonna be safe and everything for everyone who’s gonna be in that bubble, then I’m okay with it,” Dragic said.

The team has been having zoom calls since the start of the pandemic, and now players have been going individually to the arena to practice.

Dragic described it as one player on each side of the court but never together.That could soon change with the move forward by the NBA to try and resume the season next month.

Dragic said he doesn’t think it’ll take too long for Heat players to find a rhythm because they played over 60 games with each other, and they’re ready to make a run.

“We have a lot of young guys who are not afraid. We have a nice mix of young guys and veterans. I think we have everything,” Dragic said.