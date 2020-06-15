University of Miami bringing football players back on campus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami is allowing many of its football players to return to campus today for voluntary activities, the school announced.

The first phase of the athletic department’s plan begins with about 65 football players currently living in South Florida.

The athletes “will be broken into small groups of eight (plus an athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach) for workouts as permitted under NCAA rules,” the school says.

The next phase will include the rest of the football team, as well as soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball athletes. After those teams have completed their return to campus, all remaining teams will be added.

“We are excited to start bringing our student-athletes and staff back to campus,” Miami’s director of athletics Blake James said in a news release. “We have worked diligently with our colleagues on campus and at UHealth to ensure that we have a plan in place to bring them back safely and securely and that is consistent with the broader University plan.

“It has been inspiring to witness the commitment and dedication of our U Family to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic. But there’s no place like the University of Miami and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to our campus.”

Social distancing requirements and other safety guidelines have been put in place, and masks or face coverings are required “when six feet of separation between individuals is not possible,” the school says.