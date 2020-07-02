The Latest: Swiss soccer player positive after Serbia visit

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Swiss soccer club St. Gallen says a player tested positive for coronavirus after visiting family in Serbia.

The Swiss league leaders say they allowed Boris Babić to make the two-week trip while recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old forward tested positive upon his return. The club says he does not have symptoms and is in self-quarantine.

St. Gallen says Babić has not had contact with his teammates.

Attention on Serbia’s rising number of coronavirus cases followed Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players testing positive at a tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia last month.

