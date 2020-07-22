The Latest: Low-level, junior tennis to return amid pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin.

All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31.

The ITF also announced its COVID-19 protocols for its tournaments and players.

That includes telling participants they shouldn’t travel to tournaments if they tested positive for the virus within seven days or were exposed to anyone with the virus or its symptoms within 14 days.

The PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China-based tour's executive director says attempts to move the qualifying tournaments to other sites in Asia were not practical and restricted access into mainland China made it too difficult to stage tournaments in 2020.

Greg Carlson says "staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time.”

The tour is owned by the PGA Tour and operates in partnership with the Chinese Golf Association. It started in 2014 and is open to all nationalities and attracts players mainly from Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Players who earned membership following the 2019 season will maintain their PGA Tour Series-China status in 2021.

