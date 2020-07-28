4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus, reports say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Four more Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The team’s first two home games, which were set for Monday and Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, have already been postponed.

As of Monday, nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members had tested positive, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, though he didn’t believe games needed to stop now.

