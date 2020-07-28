Bam Adebayo uses media session to speak about shooting of Breonna Taylor

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo used his platform on Monday night to speak about an issue outside of basketball.

Before reporters could ask him questions during a Zoom session, Adebayo said, “I just want to say, this interview won’t go any further because all of my answers will be about Daniel Cameron making a response to us about the justice for Breonna Taylor and arresting those cops and holding them accountable.”'

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot and killed while officers were executing a no-knock search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Adebayo said it’s important to vote because he wants someone in charge who can do the right things.

He called for the nation to be unified and together.

Adebayo said, “I feel like I’ve built a big enough platform and still building my platform to get justice for Breonna Taylor.

Adebayo said the Heat are doing work behind the scenes to battle for equality. He called it an “in-house” thing.

Adebayo ended his media session saying “Black lives matter people.”