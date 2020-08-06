Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Greg Rousseau opts out of 2020 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami star pass rusher Greg Rousseau is opting out of the 2020 football season.

Head coach Manny Diaz made the announcement at the end of a zoom call with reporters on Thursday.

Coach Diaz said that he heard about Rousseau’s decision while on the call.

Rousseau is considered a potential Top 5 pick in the upcoming draft.

Diaz said, “We’ve had a great relationship with Greg... outstanding young man. We want to thank him for everything he’s done. We’re going to support him every way we can. Looking to achieve his dreams of becoming an outstanding player in the National Football League.”

Rousseau had 34 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 2019.

Diaz said, “As a coach, we’re for these young men. We’re advocates for them. We want what’s best for him. If this is where he’s chosen, for the team, it’ll be next man up.”

Before breaking the Rosseau news, Diaz talked about the health and safety protocols that the Miami Hurricanes have been implementing to keep players safe.

The team went back and watched Spring practice to see where and how the team was socially distancing to try to minimize the chances of Covid-19.

Diaz praised the leadership of the President of the University, Dr. Julio Frenk, who has a background in public health.

Diaz said his team will be able to adapt to changes, “Everything has been about staying loose and adjusting.”

Diaz emphasized the importance of staying smart for his team and told his players, “You’re only as good as your next round of testing.”

The Hurricanes will begin Fall practice on Friday evening.